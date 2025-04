EV Mobile HIFK:n pääyhteistyökumppaniksi

EV Assistance Oy as part of the bus manufacturer Yutong's Ultra Long Range challenge 23.12.2024 14:55:02 EET | Press release

EV Assistance's partner YES-EU Group, the Nordic importer of Yutong buses, the world's largest electric bus manufacturer, organized an Ultra Long Range driving challenge in Finland. The challenge was to test the range of the ultra-modern electric bus's battery pack.