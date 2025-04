Solidium Oy:n varsinaisen yhtiökokouksen päätökset

Matts Rosenberg appointed as CEO of Solidium 9.4.2025 13:00:04 EEST | Press release

Solidium has appointed Matts Rosenberg (born 1977, Ph.D.) as its new CEO. Rosenberg currently acts as the CEO of Rettig. He has over 20 years of experience in active ownership, investments, and corporate transactions. Prior to Rettig, he worked e.g. as Deputy CEO & CFO of Fortaco Group, and as a private equity investment professional at IK Partners.