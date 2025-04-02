Logian has acquired an industrial property near the Helsinki-Vantaa airport

The demand for high-quality industrial and warehouse properties in the Helsinki metropolitan area continues to grow, driven by the growing need for energy-efficient, adaptable, and sustainable premises. Recognizing this, Logian is committed to making strategic investments and improvements to ensure the property aligns with modern operational requirements. Companies seeking a competitive edge in efficiency, environmental responsibility, and security will find this location ideal for growth and long-term success.

“With this acquisition, we at Logian, are committed to transforming the property into a future-ready property that prioritizes sustainability, operational efficiency, and flexibility for diverse industries,” said Elsi Luhtanen, Mrec Investment Management Oy.

LOGIAN

The real estate investment company Logian was founded in 2023 by Finland’s largest pension insurer, KEVA, and Mrec Investment Management Oy. Logian aims to invest in and develop a network of logistics, warehouse, and production properties worth approximately €600 million by 2028, primarily at key transportation hubs in the Helsinki metropolitan area, as well as in Turku and Tampere. The goal is to attract high-quality businesses with comprehensive and efficient solutions. Logian’s strong understanding of industrial and logistics business requirements supports its growth and ensures a unique competitive advantage.

MREC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OY

Mrec Investment Management Oy (“Mrec IM”) is a Finnish investment, real estate asset management, and project development company. Mrec IM focuses on selected real estate development and asset management tasks in collaboration with investment partners. It is part of Mrec Group Oy. Mrec IM is responsible for all of Logian’s operations.