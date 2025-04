Helsinki-Vantaalle jälleen kansainvälinen palkinto: Pohjois-Euroopan paras lentoasema

Helsinki Airport selected again as the best airport in Europe in its size category 10.3.2025 13:16:55 EET | Press release

Passengers have selected Helsinki Airport as the best airport in Europe in terms of customer experience in the 15–25 million passenger size category. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award given to the Finnish airport company Finavia is based on an annual international survey involving 400 airports in 95 countries. The award is given annually by Airports Council International (ACI), the international umbrella organisation for airports.