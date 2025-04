Suomen uteliaimmat luokat löytyivät Heurekan kilpailussa

The animals and nature of the Ice Age come to life in Heureka’s new exhibition 7.2.2025 12:38:01 EET | Press release

Science Centre Heureka’s new Giants of the Ice Age exhibition takes you towards the end of the last Ice Age some 14,000 years ago. Back then, the natural world was dominated by large mammals such as woolly mammoths, woolly rhinos and sabre-toothed cats, with whom humans coexisted.