Actor Bill Murray performs in Finland for the first time – New Worlds blends spoken word and music
Legendary actor and comedian Bill Murray will perform in Finland for the very first time. The acclaimed New Worlds project, which combines music and literature and has toured over 60 cities worldwide over nearly a decade, will be presented at Tampere Hall on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Sharing the stage with Murray in the Main Auditorium are cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez. Tickets are now on sale.
Actor and comedian Bill Murray (b. 1950) is one of the most respected and intriguing artists in the United States. He rose to fame on Saturday Night Live between 1977 and 1980 and solidified his screen presence in hit films such as Ghostbusters (1984), Groundhog Day (1993), and Lost in Translation (2003), which earned him an Academy Award nomination.
Known for his distinctive, dry humour and ability to blend comedy and drama, Murray now takes the stage in Finland for the first time. Alongside cellist Jan Vogler, he brings the internationally praised New Worlds performance to Tampere Hall. Violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez also perform in this ambitious artistic project, which has been performed live in more than 60 cities across the globe.
In 2013, Bill Murray met internationally acclaimed German cellist Jan Vogler during a transatlantic flight. Out of the friendship between the two men, New worlds was born in 2016. The show is a unique fusion of music, literature, poetry, and song. A recording of the performance, filmed on the Acropolis in Athens, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 and was released globally in cinemas the following year as New Worlds: Cradle of Civilization.
Where old meets new
New Worlds blends classical and contemporary works of music and literature, highlights the core values of American literature and music, and explores artistic bridges built between America and Europe. Influential figures who have shaped the arts, such as Mark Twain, Walt Whitman, Leonard Bernstein, and George Gershwin, are reimagined through the creative talents of Murray and his musical collaborators.
Murray is a captivating performer who effortlessly moves from serious to silly. Between works by Franz Schubert and Maurice Ravel, he reads excerpts from James Fenimore Cooper and Ernest Hemingway and performs songs spanning from Stephen Foster and Stephen Sondheim to Tom Waits and Bruce Hornsby. Chicago Tribune has described New Worlds as “a show no one else could have done,” while The New York Times notes that Murray “surprises again diving into unexpected musical waters”.
“It’s an honour and a privilege for Tampere Hall to add such a unique and internationally fascinating production to our summer lineup. Bill Murray is a phenomenal veteran actor with a strong fan base in Finland. His love for classical music is refreshing, and his literary expression is boundless. Audiences are in for an unforgettable evening of legendary performance, outstanding musicianship, and the captivating union of literary classics and music,” says Antti Oksa, Producer at Tampere Hall.
Thu 3 July 2025 at 7:00 PM
New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends
Vanessa Perez & Mira Wang
Main Auditorium, Tampere Hall
Tickets: €79.90 / €69.90 / €59.90 / €49.90
Discounted prices for pensioners, students, children (up to 16 years), unemployed persons, and conscripts/civil service personnel: €76.40 / €66.40 / €56.40 / €46.40
Performers:
Bill Murray – recitation & vocals
Jan Vogler – cello
Vanessa Perez – piano
Mira Wang – violin
Duration: approx. 1 hour 45 minutes. No intermission.
Language: English. Recommended for audiences aged 14 and over.
Please note: The performance includes readings from classic literary works, which may contain outdated or offensive language by today’s standards.
Did you know you can enjoy drinks during this performance?
There will be an age-restricted 18+ section in Boxes A and B of the Main Auditorium. Ticket holders in these areas may bring beverages purchased before the show or during a break into their seats. Please note that the 18+ age restriction in these sections is strictly enforced and minors will not be admitted.
Subject to change.
Produced by: Tampere Hall
Additional information
Antti Oksa
Producer
Tampere Hall Ltd
Tel. +358 3 243 4960
antti.oksa@tampere-talo.fi
Press tickets and interview requests
Elsa Vähänen
Communications Specialist
Tampere Hall Ltd
Tel. +358 40 551 2739
elsa.vahanen@tampere-talo.fi
