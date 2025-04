Ilmarinens första kvartal: Placeringsavkastningen var 0,2 procent, solvensen var stark och kostnadseffektiviteten förbättrades

The first quarter in Ilmarinen: Return on investments was 0.2 per cent, solvency was strong, and cost-effectiveness improved 25.4.2025 13:08:57 EEST | Tiedote

Ilmarinen’s return on investments was 0.2 per cent, investment assets EUR 63.1 billion and solvency capital EUR 13.7 billion. Strong solvency enables the long-term investment of pension assets in an unstable market situation undermined by the trade war.