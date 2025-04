Kutsu medialle: Kuinka digitalisaation kehitys lisää yhteiskunnan ja yritysten kasvua ja kilpailukykyä

Publication and webcast of Gofore's financial statements 2024 3.2.2025 09:00:00 EET | Press invitation

Gofore will publish its financial statement for the year 2024 on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at around 9:00 AM EET. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in a live webcast on the same day at 1:00 PM.