Espoon seurakunnat myönsivät vuoden 2025 musiikkiapurahat – mukana myös nuoria alle 30-vuotiaita musiikintekijöitä

Easter Season at Espoo Parishes is Rich Musically and Spiritually 10.4.2025 11:23:26 EEST | Press release

As the Holy Week approaches, the Evangelical Lutheran Parishes in Espoo are preparing for one of the most significant times of the year—second only to Christmas in terms of visitor numbers. This Easter season, you can look forward to an impressive lineup of concerts featuring works by renowned composers such as Verdi, Pergolesi, Mozart, and Bach. Also, there are special multicultural Easter events everyone is welcome to join regardless of your mother tongue.