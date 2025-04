Suomeen tulevien luonnonmarjanpoimijoiden täytyy hakea kausityölupaa ja hoito-oikeutta

Tell us about your experiences with using OmaKela – join Kela’s Customer Community and fill out our survey 14.4.2025 09:23:50 EEST | Press release

Kela launched a Customer Community in 2024. The members of the community contribute to the development of Kela’s services by taking part in various surveys and studies. In April’s Customer Community survey we ask about the members’ experiences with using the OmaKela e-service and how we should develop our e-services.