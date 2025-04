Antiloopin vuoden 2024 vastuullisuusraportti: 100-prosenttisesti ympäristösertifioidun kiinteistöportfolion vihreän siirtymän edistäminen jatkui määrätietoisesti

Amer Sports moves into Antilooppi’s Siltasaari 10 13.6.2024 12:04:41 EEST | Press release

Amer Sports has had a new address since May: the historic Antilooppi property of Siltasaari 10. The building’s location and exceptionally high sustainability level, as demonstrated by LEED Platinum and WELL Gold certificates, attracted the company to the “pearl of Hakaniemi”.