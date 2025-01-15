Antilooppi’s Sustainability Report 2024: The green transition of the 100% environmentally certified property portfolio continued determinedly

The year 2024 was a strong for Antilooppi both in terms of sustainability and leases, despite the challenges to the industry from the markets and operating environment. The new Sustainability Report details the year’s most important steps forward, from progress on climate goals to more sustainable space solutions to support clients’ changing needs. Antilooppi leased a record amount of new office space and significantly increased its offices’ occupancy rate. Concurrently, client satisfaction reached a record new level.

“At the core of our strategy is the long-term, sustainable and client-focused development of our property portfolio. We’ve purposefully continued doing this. Our operating model and organization give us the capacity to successfully operate in a market where companies’ needs are constantly changing and expectations of office premises’ quality including sustainability are rising,” says Tuomas Sahi, CEO of Antilooppi.

“We help companies succeed by developing flexible and suitable space solutions that support our clients’ business, now and in the future. The strong demand for our Always Ready and POOL space concepts shows there’s a clear need for high-quality solutions that enhance well-being. We’re proud to see our client satisfaction rise year after year and proud that we’ve been able to meet our clients’ expectations with tangible action and our sustainable space solutions,” Sahi says.

Antilooppi leads way in real-estate green transition

The focal points of Antilooppi’s sustainability efforts are carbon neutrality and well-being. The company is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the international Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, which sets the aim of a carbon-neutral property portfolio by 2030.

The company’s carbon road-map actions are progressing as planned, with some targets being exceeded: Antilooppi achieved a 77% reduction in emissions compared to the baseline year of 2021 (scope 1 and 2 emissions). All properties use renewable wind electricity, 11 properties are equipped with their own solar power plants, and over 60% of the property portfolio is completely carbon-neutral in terms of energy consumption. The year 2024 was the first full operating year in which the Antilooppi property portfolio was completely environmentally certified with internationally recognized LEED or BREEAM environmental certificates. In line with the company’s goals, two properties’ certificates were upgraded to the BREEAM Excellent level.

In 2024 Antilooppi also strengthened the role of climate-change adaptation in its sustainability strategy, conducting broad-reaching action to anticipate and manage the effects of climate change on its properties.

“We actively facilitate and develop a good professional life. Sustainability is an essential element of our strategy and one of our values. It is tightly integrated into everything we do, from the development of our entire property portfolio to space concepts and solutions, and our company-level sustainability endeavours. Sustainability is becoming more important for our clients, with factors like high-level environmental certificates and carbon-neutral energy becoming more important when they choose offices. Our achievement of 100% certification for our property portfolio is a significant milestone. Our ambitious sustainability goals allow us to support and spur our clients in their sustainability goals,” says Hannamari Koivula, Chief Sustainability Officer at Antilooppi.

Healthy offices and flexible spaces support well-being

As a responsible real-estate owner, Antilooppi considers it important to provide its clients with safe and healthy workspaces. At the heart of the company’s business is creating workspaces that promote the well-being both of humans and the environment. This vision is seen in flexible and sustainable space solutions, whose success story continued in 2024.

The POOL flexispace concept – Finland’s first carbon-neutral office network – continued to grow, as did its occupancy rate. The newest addition to the network, POOL Verk in Kalasatama, Helsinki, is furnished solely with recycled furniture as one demonstration of Antilooppi’s commitment to the circular economy. The demand for turnkey, high-quality, and sustainably finished Always Ready offices also remained strong.

“We make spaces for people. Well-being is another focal point of our sustainability efforts, one we promote through pleasant spaces, extensive services and building technology solutions. Sustainability is integrated in the core of Always Ready and POOL, and the POOL Verk is a fine example of this. We develop our sustainable solutions with our clients at the centre. As part of our promotion of well-being, it’s important for us to increase team spirit and interaction, and in 2024 we were involved in facilitating dozens of events at our properties,” Koivula says.

Sights on indirect emissions and property-level sustainability

Antilooppi is resolutely continuing its sustainability endeavours. It is reducing emissions steadily as its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 approaches, and next the company will focus more strongly on the indirect emissions in its value chain. In addition, Antilooppi is promoting the green transition of its portfolio in line with its sustainability metrics, such as the properties’ energy efficiency, EU-taxonomy alignment and increased renewable energy consumption.

“The sustainability goalposts are moving, and we have a lot to catch up on. Through our active work, we are accelerating our green transition journey and are continuing to drive sustainability as an integral part of our business. We’re not doing this alone, but in collaboration with our stakeholders, clients, partners and Antilooppi employees, who are crucial as we travel on our sustainability journey,” Koivula says.

Read Antilooppi’s Sustainability Report 2024 here: https://antilooppi.fi/en/sustainability/