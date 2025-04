Nyt rakennetaan luksusmatkailun osaamisverkostoa Uudellemaalle

Is the future led by an algorithm? – Haaga-Helia studies the role of AI in working life 4.4.2025 09:15:00 EEST | Tiedote

Haaga-Helia has received funding for two projects focusing on human-driven artificial intelligence. The projects will develop the AI skills of experts and explore the role of AI in leadership. It is a topic that will raise debate and shape the future of working life.