UNESCOn kansainvälinen jazzpäivä juhlii jazzmusiikkia rauhan ja kulttuurienvälisen vuoropuhelun sanansaattajana 30.4.

Ilkka Arola Sound Tagine Celebrates Their New Album on the Jazz Federation Tour in April 25.3.2025 09:03:14 EET | Press release

Blending jazz, Middle Eastern music, and global folk traditions, Ilkka Arola Sound Tagine will perform across Finland on the Jazz Federation Tour this April. The band will present their newly released fourth album, Adventures in the Now, bringing energetic and vividly colorful music to audiences. The tour kicks off on April 8th in Lahti, followed by stops in Jyväskylä, Savonlinna, Raahe, and Espoo.