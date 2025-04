Generation 2026 -näyttelyn taiteilijat on valittu – nuoret taiteilijat nostavat esiin kontrollia, identiteettiä ja vastarintaa

Anna Estarriola’s and Enni-Kukka Tuomala’s exhibitions at Amos Rex opens tomorrow on 2 March 2025 1.4.2025 10:25:19 EEST | Press release

What happens when we step outside our own bubbles and open our eyes to new ways of seeing? Amos Rex’s spring exhibitions bring together two artists whose works portray attempts at communicating and at understanding others – sometimes effortlessly, sometimes falteringly, but always offering new insights. Anna Estarriola’s and Enni-Kukka Tuomala’s exhibitions at Amos Rex opens tomorrow on 2 March 2025.