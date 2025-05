Gallen-Kallela, Klimt & Wien -näyttely tuo Ateneumiin Wienin sykkeen

Helene Schjerfbeck exhibition to be shown at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York 2.4.2025 07:40:00 EEST | Press release

An exhibition of works by one of Finland’s most famous artists, Helene Schjerfbeck, will be presented at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York from 5 December 2025 to 5 April 2026. This is the first time that a Finnish artist has landed an exhibition at The Met, one of the most significant art museums in the world. The exhibition is the result of long-term work by the Ateneum and part of the Klassikot maailmalle (“Taking Finnish classics abroad”) project, which takes Finnish visual art abroad with the support of the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation.