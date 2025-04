Proventia Group Oyj:n varsinaisen yhtiökokouksen päätökset ja hallituksen järjestäytyminen

Notice to Proventia Group Oyj's Annual General Meeting 19.3.2025 14:00:00 EET | Press release

Notice is given to the shareholders of Proventia Group Oyj to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 April 2025 at 12:00 p.m. at Restaurant Uusi Seurahuone, Rantakatu 4, 90100 Oulu (second floor). The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting will commence at 11.45 a.m. Shareholders will also be provided with the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting remotely as described in section C1 below.