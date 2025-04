Kosovon presidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

President Stubb meets President of the United States Donald Trump in Florida 29.3.2025 22:20:46 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 22/2025 29 March 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb met with President of the United States Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday 29 March 2025. The visit was unofficial. The Presidents met over breakfast, played a round of golf and had lunch together. During the visit, the Presidents discussed among other things the relations between Finland and the United States, and current foreign and security policy issues including Ukraine.