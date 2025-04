AB Polar on monipuolinen puutarhakauppa

The KX Speed Valve takes the efficiency of the tree shear to a new level – an innovation that speeds up the grapple’s movements and improves its controllability 31.3.2025 14:35:19 EEST | Press release

Finnish company KX-TreeShears Oy has developed a new speed valve that significantly enhances the efficiency of the tree shear and increases its user-friendliness. The KX Speed Valve markedly accelerates the grapple’s movements while also improving its controllability. This innovation is an important step toward even more efficient and smoother timber harvesting, with excellent potential for success in international markets as well.