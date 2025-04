Kutsu medialle: Dafna Maimonin Oireita-näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus to 24.4. Kiasmassa

Invitation for media: Press conference for Dafna Maimon's exhibition Symptoms on Thursday, 24 April 3.4.2025 08:47:00 EEST | Press release

Dafna Maimon’s exhibition at Kiasma opens up the human body, inviting its varied components and symptoms to sprout up and sprawl out around us. Maimon creates quietly humorous depictions of human beings who are not always aware of their own bodies’ needs amid the demands of contemporary existence – a state viewers may recognise from their own lives. Welcome to the press conference for Dafna Maimon's exhibition Symptoms at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma on Thursday, 24 April 2025. Please register: kiira.koskela@kiasma.fi