Kuvan Kevät 2025 avautuu 17.5. Myllyssä

AI does not threaten the world, but hu­mans do 9.4.2025 07:08:00 EEST | Press release

The potential threat of AI does not come from machines becoming autonomous and learning to think. They are extensions of human cognition. Claiming that machines are conscious and autonomous is not only misleading but also obscures human action, says postdoctoral researcher Dominik Schlienger from the University of the Arts Helsinki.