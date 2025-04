Finavia investoi Lapin matkailun kehittymiseen: Laajentaa Rovaniemen lentoaseman terminaalia

Finavia invests in the development of tourism in Lapland: Extending Rovaniemi Airport's terminal 22.4.2025 09:07:50 EEST | Press release

Finavia will invest in the extension of Rovaniemi Airport's terminal in 2025. The company estimates that the positive development of tourism in Lapland and Rovaniemi will continue and wants to further improve the airport experience for passengers. The extension will be completed for the winter season 2025–2026. The value of the investment is EUR 3 million.