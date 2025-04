Pienituloisuus nuorilla aikuisilla on yleisempää Suomessa kuin monessa verrokkimaassa, mutta ei yhtä syvää

PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Services SRL (PwC) selected to implement the reform of Kela’s benefit administration 22.4.2025 09:16:12 EEST | Press release

Kela intends to streamline the processes involved in implementing social security by reforming its benefit administration systems and the target-state services these systems will facilitate. Kela has selected PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Services SRL as its strategic partner for the reform after conducting a competitive dialogue in accordance with procurement law.