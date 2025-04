Jenni Rahkonen: Rotan onni, HAM galleria 17.5.–6.7.2025

Tove Jansson's art journey continues at HAM and in Japan 23.4.2025 14:15:00 EEST | Press release

Following the highly popular Tove Jansson – Paradise exhibition, HAM now presents a small but delightful selection of Jansson's extensive work. The exhibition Tove Jansson: Frescoes and The Hobgoblin's Hat, can be experienced from 25 April 2025 to 4 January 2026.