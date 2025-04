Aiempaa harvemmalla pienellä lapsella on ikioma puhelin

DNA Experience Lounge is a platform for test-driving the technological solutions of the future – you can only grasp the possibilities through hands-on testing 8.4.2025 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has opened the new DNA Experience Lounge at its headquarters in Ilmalanlinna. This innovative and immersive space is a digital platform that enables DNA's corporate customers and stakeholders to explore the opportunities and threats of future technologies as well as familiarise themselves with the company’s products and services in an interactive environment.