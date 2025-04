Tove Janssonin taiteen matka jatkuu HAMissa ja Japanissa

New public artworks inspired by fairy tales, movement, and the golden age of design 15.4.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum and financed by the Percent for Art principle, two new public artworks have been made for Helsinki’s educational institutions. Matias Karsikas created the Little Thumbling’s Garden relief for Daycare Ariel, and Emma Rönnholm’s mobile-like sculpture Fragments of the Sky has been installed in Hoplaxskolan School in Munkkiniemi.