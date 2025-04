Näin valmistat herkulliset munkkirinkilät – lue apetitlaisten vinkit uppopaistoon

Publishing of Apetit Plc’s Business Review for January-March 2025 22.4.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Apetit Plc will publish its Business Review for January-March 2025 on Friday 25 April 2025 at 8.30 a.m. A separate press conference in relation to the Business Review will not be arranged. Apetit Plc