Presidentti Stubb osallistuu JEF-maiden päämieskokoukseen Oslossa

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 23/2025 15 April 2025 President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani Sadriu will pay a working visit to Finland on 23–24 April 2025. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. President Stubb and President Osmani Sadriu will hold formal talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday 23 April. The discussions will cover issues such as bilateral relations between Finland and Kosovo, Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine, the situation in the Western Balkans and European security. Following their discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. During her visit, President Osmani Sadriu will also meet the Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen. President Osmani Sadriu’s programme also includes a discussion event at the University of Helsinki and a visit to Nokia’s headquarters. Between 2005 and 2008, the l