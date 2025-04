Sennheiser julkaisee MKH 8018 stereo -haulikkomikrofonin

Sennheiser on julkaissut uuden, lähetys- ja kuvausprojekteihin suunnitellun kompaktin stereo-haulikkomikrofonin MKH 8018. Uusi huippuluokan lyhyt haulikkomikki täydentää yhtiön MKH 8000 RF -kondensaattorimikrofonien sarjaa, jonka mallit erottuvat kentällä säänkestävyytensä ja luonnollisen äänensä ansiosta – äänimaailma pysyy puhtaana, vaikka ei oltaisi ihan akselilla. MKH 8018 on kompakti ja kevyt, ja siinä on kolme valittavaa stereotilaa ääniammattilaisten eri tarpeisiin: MS-stereo, leveä XY-stereo ja kapea XY-stereo. MS-tilassa äänittäjä voi säätää tilavaikutelmaa portaattomasti miksauspöydässä, kun taas XY-tilat on valmiiksi miksattu ja asetukset hiottu kohdilleen lukuisissa testeissä. Mikrofoniin voi tutustua NAB-messuilla Sennheiser Groupin osastolla N1428.



Lisää alla englanniksi.

The MKH 8018 RF condenser microphone is a compact stereo shotgun mic with three switchable stereo modes (MS, XY-wide and XY-narrow)

“The MKH 8018 is a high-class shotgun model that rounds off our MKH portfolio at the top end,” says Kai Lange, senior product manager for the MKH series. “It has extremely low self-noise and truly excellent sound, very clear and pure due to the mic’s great off-axis rejection. Moisture resistance, minimal non-linar distortion, and a balanced audio signal at the transformerless, fully floating output are further benefits of the RF condenser technology, which Sennheiser has been perfecting for more than 60 years.”

Lightweight, non-modular, and with a tailored frequency response

To make the MKH 8018 as easy to handle as possible, the Sennheiser engineers have given it an aluminium housing to have less weight on a camera or boom pole. Also, the microphone is – unlike most of the other mics in the 8000 series – non-modular with a fixed XLR-5M output and integrated -10 dB pad against overdriving, filters for tailoring the frequency response, and an additional switchable -3 dB low-cut filter at 70 Hz.

The MKH 8018 has been tailored to broadcasting and filming applications

As the MKH 8018 has been designed for broadcasting and filming applications, the usual extremely wide frequency response of the MKH mics has been limited to 40 – 20,000 Hz. This avoids any overloading of the mixing console with unhearable distortion below 40 Hz and above 20 kHz, where ultrasonic camera lens measurement systems are active.

Matrix inside

The MKH 8018 impresses with its homogeneous sound image, and can output MS stereo for further processing in the studio or on a mixer, or – via an internal matrix – XY stereo in a wide or narrow mode without the need for an external mixer. In XY-w, the mic emphasizes the side signal to a greater extent, thus capturing more ambience. In XY-n, the focus is more on the mid signal, giving the sound engineer more directionality.

The MKH 8018 is delivered complete with an MZQ 100 microphone clip, MZW 8018 foam windshield and a threaded plastic transport tube. The MZR 8000 camera adapter (pictured below on the right) wraps around the microphone body and ensures a secure fit with other mic clips and on cameras.

The MKH 8018 RF condenser stereo shotgun microphone is delivered complete with (from left to right) an MZQ 100 microphone clip, a threaded plastic transport tube, the MZW 8018 foam windshield and the MZR 8000, which wraps around the 8018 and securely adapts it to wider mic clips or camera mounts

Optional accessories for the mic are the MZS 20-1 suspension/pistol grip, the MZW 60-1 basket windshield and the MZH 60-1 hairy cover for outdoor use of the MKH 8018.

Typical combination of an MZS 20-1 pistol grip/suspension with basket windshield and hairy cover

Technical Data

Microphone type: RF condenser microphone

Pick-up pattern: stereo shotgun

Frequency response: 40 – 20,000 Hz

Low-cut filter (switchable): -3dB at 70 Hz

Attenuation (switchable): -10 dB

Sensitivity:

M channel: 56 mV/Pa; -25 dB ref (1V/Pa)

S channel: 25 mV/Pa; -32 dB ref (1V/Pa)

XY narrow: 50 mV/Pa; -26 dB ref (1V/Pa)

XY wide: 32 mV/Pa; -30 dB ref (1V/Pa)

Equivalent noise level:

M channel: 12 dB A-weighted; 24 dB CCIR-weighted

S channel: 14.5 dB A-weighted; 25 dB CCIR-weighted

XY narrow: 12 dB A-weighted; 24 dB CCIR-weighted

XY wide: 13 dB A-weighted; 25 dB CCIR-weighted

Nominal impedance at 1 kHz: 430 ohms

Mi. load impedance: 4.7 kilo-ohms

Power supply: P48 phantom powering (IEC 61938)

Current consumption: 2 x 3.4 mA

Max. SPL: > 126 dB

Connector: XLR-5M

Weight: 115 g

Diameter: 22 mm

Length: approx. 230 mm

Operating temperature: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F)

Storage temperature: -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)

Relative humidity: 5 to 95%, non-condensing

An expert for humid, hot, and cold environments – the MKH 8018 stereo RF condenser micophone

Polar patterns

(Ends)

The high-resolution images accompanying this media release and additional photos can be downloaded here.

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

www.sennheiser.com

www.sennheiser-hearing.com

Press contact

Burson Global (previously Hill and Knowlton)

sennheiser.finland@hkstrategies.com