Kasvun vuosi Helsingin Messukeskuksessa: kävijäennätyksiä, investointeja ja vahva tulos

One Year to Go: Sähkö-Electricity 26 – Exhibition Sales Progressing Rapidly 15.4.2025 14:59:46 EEST | Press release

The three-day professional event for the electrical industry will take over the main halls of the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre from 15 to 17 April 2026. All key players in the sector – from manufacturers and importers to national wholesalers – have already confirmed their participation in this inaugural event.