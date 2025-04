Pohjoismaiden arvostetuin matkailupalkinto saapuu Suomeen

Finnish Gaming Experts and Magic Mondayz Join Forces to Support iGaming Companies Entering Finland 8.4.2025 10:59:46 EEST | Tiedote

Finnish Gaming Experts and Magic Mondayz have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance their service offerings for gaming companies entering the Finnish market. Through this collaboration, Finnish Gaming Experts will refer Magic Mondayz for C-suite and marketing positions, along with HR consulting and employer branding services.