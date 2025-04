Varman sijoitusten arvo lähes alkuvuoden tasolla – Vahva vakavaraisuus antaa turvaa epätavallisessa markkinaheilunnassa

Varma progresses towards climate targets – the in-use electricity and heat of Varma’s residential real estate investments will be CO2-free in 2025 7.3.2025 08:53:40 EET | Press release

The in-use energy of Varma’s residential real estate investments will be CO2-free in 2025. The significant emission reduction was achieved through energy renovations carried out at the properties, such as geothermal heating projects and renewably sourced district heating.