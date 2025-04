Ilmoittautuminen syksyn muskariryhmiin on alkanut Espoossa

Espoo Parishes Award €26,000 in 2025 Music Grants for Innovative Spiritual Music Projects - Recipients Include Young Musicians Under 30 11.4.2025 11:55:14 EEST | News

Every year, the Espoo Parish Union awards music grants for spiritual music projects in Espoo totalling EUR 26,000. This year, musicians under the age of 30 were particularly encouraged to submit applications. The deadline for applications was 28 February 2025.