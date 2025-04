Digital Workforce käynnistää mittavan RPA-teknologian migraation pitkäaikaiselle vakuutusasiakkaalle

Pirkanmaa Wellbeing Services County Archives Data from Retiring Lifecare- and Mediatri Systems to Kanta Using Automation 24.4.2025 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

The automated solution will extract data from 12 databases within the county’s old Lifecare- and Mediatri systems, structure it to meet Kela’s requirements, and transfer the processed data either to the Kanta archive or to the county’s new systems. The project will be delivered as a SaaS solution provided through Istekki. Pirkanmaa aims to complete Mediatri’s achieving project by April 2026 and Lifecare’s - at latest - by June 2026. Finishing the archiving will enable the county to retire the legacy systems and finalize its system renewal. "Completing system renewals is critical to reducing workload and managing costs across the wellbeing services counties. It is essential that counties fully understand their options for migrating data from legacy systems and ensure their project partner is incentivized to stay on schedule. Equally important is selecting a partner with proven expertise and practical experience in data migration best practices — for example, ensuring compliance with Kel