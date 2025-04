Kipinä-voittajat tutkivat hormonisaasteen vaikutusta kasveihin, tähtien elinkaarta ja bakteerien tappamista sähkökärpäslätkällä

Membrane technology for recovering nutrients, reactor physics code that has conquered the world and top team from Oulu win new technology awards 10.4.2025 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The three awards of the ITU award family are presented for the first time this year. Three juries, chaired by Elina Hiltunen, Outi Krause and Katja Toropainen, gave the awards to the membrane technology of NPHarvest, VTT’s Serpent reactor physics code and the IEM research unit at the University of Oulu.