Research Council of Finland shortlists 34 Centre of Excellence candidates
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has drawn up a shortlist of 34 applications that will proceed to the second stage of the call for Finnish Centres of Excellence 2026–2033. The first call stage attracted 188 letters of intent.
The full applications will be reviewed by international expert panels. The panels will also interview the candidates.
The aim of the Finnish Centre of Excellence Programme is to strengthen Finnish research by raising its level, contributing to its regeneration and promoting its societal impact. Centres of Excellence, or CoEs, contribute to scientific renewal by supplying novel research topics, methods and approaches as well as new research teams. Thanks to the long-term funding provided by the RCF in collaboration with CoE host organisations, the funding effectively facilitates risk-taking and new initiatives.
The candidate CoEs selected to the second stage promote new science and research CoEs are selected based on international reviews and the objectives of the CoE programme. At the first call stage, individual international reviewers evaluated the letters of intent submitted to the call. After that, a preparatory group consisting of members of RCF decision-making bodies submitted a proposal to the RCF’s General Subcommittee. The General Subcommittee selected the CoE candidates going through to the second stage.
The decision preparation in particular examined that the research team applying for CoE status conducts excellent science and breakthrough research and promotes scientific renewal. It also examined the possibilities of the team to rise to or stay at the international forefront in the field concerned. Among the key selection criteria were also the impact of research beyond the scientific community and that the researchers and subjects of the CoE candidate can reinvigorate Finnish science.
The deadline for full applications is 11 June 2025. The CoEs to be included in the 2026–2033 programme will be decided in October 2025.
Inquiries and more information
- CoE applications selected to second call stage (PDF)
- Professor Kimmo Nuotio, Chair of RCF Board, Chair of General Subcommittee, tel. +358 294 122 013, firstname.lastname(at)helsinki.fi
- Maiju Gyran, Secretary General, Research Council of Finland, tel. +358 295 335 015, firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
- Suvi Broholm, Science Adviser, Research Council of Finland, tel. +358 295 335 045, firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
- General inquiries: coe(at)aka.fi
- Read more about the Finnish Programme for Centres of Excellence.
- Information about the call for CoEs 2026–2033
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
Avainsanat
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland
Finland invests in research excellence – new funding call by Research Council of Finland to support recruitment of international talents16.4.2025 12:24:35 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has launched a funding call to improve universities’ ability to recruit international experts to Finland. In line with the RCF’s strategy, the call will promote internationalisation and strengthen competence centres and research environments. With a preliminary total budget of 50 million euros, the call will fund university recruitments between 2026 and 2030.
Finnish researchers jointly lead international efforts to advance recovery from cardiac arrest8.4.2025 12:29:59 EEST | Tiedote
Researchers at 60 different intensive care units around the world are seeking to establish methods to expedite and improve post-cardiac arrest recovery at ICUs. The research is led by Markus Skrifvars, Staff Specialist in Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care and Professor of Prehospital Emergency Medicine at University of Helsinki, jointly with Professor Niklas Nielsen from Lund University. Professor Skrifvars’ part of the research is funded by the Research Council of Finland.
Extended reality to help produce eco-friendlier food2.4.2025 10:59:17 EEST | Press release
Extended reality makes it possible to artificially modify human sensations. For example, researchers have succeeded in using extended reality to make vegetarian food even more attractive. “This could be one way of facilitating more ecologically diverse food production and, at the same time, encouraging people to eat healthier,” says Roope Raisamo, a professor in human-technology interaction at Tampere University, who has been carrying out research on extended reality for different use cases with funding from the Research Council of Finland (RCF) for years.
Consortia selected for second stage of SRC programme call18.3.2025 14:39:20 EET | Tiedote
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland has invited 28 consortia to the second stage of the SRC programme call.
RCF publishes call documents and review guidelines for spring call5.3.2025 15:34:24 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) today published the call texts for the 2025 spring call. The call texts are available in English, Finnish and Swedish. The review guidelines and forms are only available in English.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme