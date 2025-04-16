Research Council of Finland shortlists 34 Centre of Excellence candidates

The full applications will be reviewed by international expert panels. The panels will also interview the candidates.

The aim of the Finnish Centre of Excellence Programme is to strengthen Finnish research by raising its level, contributing to its regeneration and promoting its societal impact. Centres of Excellence, or CoEs, contribute to scientific renewal by supplying novel research topics, methods and approaches as well as new research teams. Thanks to the long-term funding provided by the RCF in collaboration with CoE host organisations, the funding effectively facilitates risk-taking and new initiatives.

The candidate CoEs selected to the second stage promote new science and research CoEs are selected based on international reviews and the objectives of the CoE programme. At the first call stage, individual international reviewers evaluated the letters of intent submitted to the call. After that, a preparatory group consisting of members of RCF decision-making bodies submitted a proposal to the RCF’s General Subcommittee. The General Subcommittee selected the CoE candidates going through to the second stage.

The decision preparation in particular examined that the research team applying for CoE status conducts excellent science and breakthrough research and promotes scientific renewal. It also examined the possibilities of the team to rise to or stay at the international forefront in the field concerned. Among the key selection criteria were also the impact of research beyond the scientific community and that the researchers and subjects of the CoE candidate can reinvigorate Finnish science.

The deadline for full applications is 11 June 2025. The CoEs to be included in the 2026–2033 programme will be decided in October 2025.

Inquiries and more information

Research Council of Finland Communications

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

tel. +358 295 335 131

firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi