KULTAINEN VISIO Jääkiekkoilijasta alan suunnannäyttäjäksi

Finnish Gaming Experts and Sponsor Insight Initiate Collaboration to Bring Measurable Impact and Strategic Visibility to the Gambling Industry 28.4.2025 09:34:20 EEST | Tiedote

Finnish Gaming Experts and Sponsor Insight have signed a partnership agreement that will allow gambling companies to leverage expertise in sponsorship and event marketing more extensively in the opening Finnish market. The partnership combines branding, visibility measurement, and data-driven analytics into marketing strategies that meet both regulatory requirements and business goals.