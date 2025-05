VAMK vahvistaa yhteistyötään Nordean kanssa

VaasaHack 11-12 April 2025 challenges university students to innovate solutions that strengthen Vaasa's attractiveness 27.3.2025 07:20:00 EET | Press release

VaasaHack brings together university students in Vaasa to solve challenges that promote community and togetherness in Vaasa on April 11–12, 2025. The event is free, and participants will have the opportunity to work in Finnish, Swedish, or English. Participation is open to everyone, regardless of educational background.