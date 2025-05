Valtion sopimus yleisen linjan mukainen – ensimmäinen korotus heinäkuussa

INVITATION FOR MEDIA: The Payday event on 6 May reminds that the professionals of municipalities and wellbeing services counties deserve a proper pay 28.4.2025 11:30:25 EEST | Press invitation

Negotiation organisations JAU (JHL and Trade Union Jyty) and JUKO organise on Tuesday 6 May a public event at Narinkka Square in Helsinki to highlight the importance and value of the work that the professionals in municipalities and wellbeing services counties do. The event starts at 5 pm and ends at 6.30 pm.