Helsingin kaupunginorkesterin residenssisäveltäjä on Anna Thorvaldsdottir

International distribution for new Sibelius & Saraste series 30.10.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra under the leadership of its Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Jukka-Pekka Saraste has launched the Sibelius & Saraste series, during which all of Jean Sibelius’s symphonies will be recorded as high-quality multi-camera productions. The series will have its international premiere in November on Deutsche Grammophon's Stage+ streaming service. The series begins with Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5, which will be performed at the orchestra’s concert at the Helsinki Music Centre concert hall on 7 November and broadcast worldwide live on the Stage+ streaming service. The concert can also be viewed on the ARTE Concert video service. In addition to Sibelius’s fifth symphony, the concert programme includes Lotta Wennäkoski's composition Verdigris and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with Nelson Goerner as soloist. Originally founded in 1882, the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra premiered the majority of Sibelius’s orchestral works, often conducted by t