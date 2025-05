Tältäkö näyttää vuonna 2046? Sitran aikakauslehti haastaa ajatuksiamme tulevaisuudesta

Year 2024: Sitra underwent a major reform – focus returns to accelerating Finland’s sustainable growth 29.4.2025 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

The strategy approved in the summer of 2024 marked the most significant transformation at Sitra in decades. The Future Fund’s activities and organisation were restructured to meet the ambitious new goals and to advance Finland’s sustainable growth. One key method is channelling funding to partners for innovations that can renew and revitalise society. Sitra’s new strategy and the results of its work are presented in the annual report and financial statements for 2024.