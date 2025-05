Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre continued its impressive sustainability efforts in 2024

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre promotes its clients' businesses, provides inspiration to visitors, and strengthens the economy. The company's mission is to foster growth through encounters, with sustainability being a core part of its strategy. As a pioneer in the events industry, the Expo Centre has been publishing its sustainability report since 2020.

"For us, sustainability is always about actions, and we have been taking these actions consistently and will continue to do so. Sustainability fits well with our business, as exhibitions are a true example of a circular economy. For instance, most of the structures can be reused in subsequent events," says Hanne Lindroos, Sustainability Manager at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

Progress was made last year in waste management, with the recycling rate improving from 19% to 23%. This positive trend has been achieved through systematic efforts, including guiding customers on waste sorting. The Expo Centre also started collecting and recycling packaging plastic last year.

"Our staff regularly work shifts where they inform exhibitors about eco-points and recycling during the setup and dismantling of events. Additionally, environmental inspectors work at the expos to assist customers and regularly check the Expo Centre's eco-points and other areas," Lindroos lists.

The environmental inspectors are employed by the Expo Centre's partner, SOL.

Sustainability also advanced in the food and beverage sector: the Expo Centre's restaurant services were awarded the EcoCompass certificate, which verifies environmentally friendly practices and their continuous improvement. The Centre's partner in restaurant and catering services is NoHo Partners.

Significant economic Impact

A key aspect of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre's sustainability work is the economic and employment impact of the event venue on its surroundings. Last year, events held at the Centre generated a revenue stream of €245 million for the Helsinki metropolitan area, with the employment impact of the expo operations amounting to 3,335 person-years.

The comparative figures for 2023 were €187 million and 2,535 person-years. Thus, the economic impact grew by a remarkable 31%.

In 2024, the Finnish Fair Corporation organised over 500 events, ranging from expos and international congresses to annual general meetings and celebrations, attracting nearly 900,000 visitors in total.

The sustainability report presents the Centre's sustainability year 2024. Explore the sustainability report here >>

The Centre's annual report for 2024 has also been published and is available here >>

Anni Vepsäläinen, CEO, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, tel. +358 400 400 074, anni.vepsalainen@messukeskus.com

Hanne Lindroos, Sustainability Manager, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, tel. +358 40 861 5151, hanne.lindroos@messukeskus.com

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is committed to long-term work in social, economic, and environmental responsibility. The environmental management system ISO 14001 was certified in 2009 as the first Finnish event organiser.