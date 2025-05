Geovisor: Lappiin kestävää kaivostoimintaa tiedolla johtaen

Geovisor: Leading sustainable mining in Lapland with knowledge 9.5.2025 13:47:54 EEST | Tiedote

Lapland is the world's northernmost mining and metal processing hub. From a regional economic perspective, mining plays a greater role in Lapland than anywhere else in Finland. The region has three operating metal ore mines and six mining projects in various stages of planning. The total amount of all investments over the next ten years is estimated to be over 5 billion euros. “At Geovisor, we have a strong sense of responsibility as a Lappish company and employer, as well as an actor in the mining sector, to do things correctly and responsibly,” says Pekka Kantia, CEO of the geo-research house Geovisor. “Our mission is to produce comprehensive, reliable geological and hydrological information to enable responsible decisions.”