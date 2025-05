Muistutuskutsu median taustatilaisuuteen: Yhteiskunnan digitaalinen huoltovarmuus

Gofore's change negotiations concluded 9.5.2025 09:14:45 EEST | Press release

Gofore's change negotiations ended on 7 May 2025, and the outcome was communicated to the personnel today. As a result of the negotiations, Gofore will reduce its headcount by 80 people in administrative and expert roles. The employee reductions are expected to save the company approximately 6.4 million euros on an annual basis. Amount of people made redundant locally is 42 in Helsinki, 27 in Tampere, and a total of 11 people in other locations in Finland.