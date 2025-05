Naantalin venemessut avaa Saaristomeren veneilykauden 23.–25. toukokuuta

Discover Finnish Boating Excellence at Europe's Premier Boat Show 17.1.2025 15:01:32 EET | Press release

The Finnish boating industry is once again making a strong appearance at the boot Düsseldorf, which kicks off the European boating year. This year, 11 Finnish boat brands and almost 50 different Finnish boats are represented at the exhibition, as well as Oceanvolt, a pioneer in electric propulsion systems for boats, and Ursuit, which manufactures dry suits for various water activities.