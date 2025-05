Ulkomailta Suomeen lähetettyjen työntekijöiden määrä kasvoi hitaasti vuonna 2024

Supervision of the use of foreign labour: bogus self-employment and obstacles to information exchange between authorities 12.5.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Last year, the occupational safety and health authority carried out more than 1,700 inspections of companies using foreign labour. So-called bogus or false self-employment was observed to a greater extent than before. Cooperation between authorities has improved, but there are still obstacles to their unhindered exchange of information. This is revealed in a recent report by the occupational safety and health authority, titled Supervision of the use of foreign labour in 2024.