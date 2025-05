Finnish Gaming Experts ja Kamlin Careers yhdistävät voimansa iGaming-yritysten tueksi Suomessa

Finnish Gaming Experts and Kamlin Careers Join Forces to Support iGaming Companies Entering Finland 12.5.2025 13:56:48 EEST | Tiedote

Finnish Gaming Experts is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kamlin Careers, further strengthening its position as the go-to partner for gaming companies entering the Finnish market. This collaboration expands Finnish Gaming Experts’ recruitment capabilities, covering all operational roles from customer support to Head of Legal.