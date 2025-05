Finnish Gaming Experts and Kamlin Careers Join Forces to Support iGaming Companies Entering Finland

"I’ve been hearing about recruitment superstar Charlotte Kamlin for years, and now that she has launched her own business, we knew she had to be part of our partner network. Rarely do you meet someone so dedicated and passionate about their work," says Marko Arpiainen, Founding Partner of Finnish Gaming Experts. "With this collaboration, we further reinforce our one-stop-shop position for gaming companies looking to enter and grow in Finland."

Charlotte Kamlin, founder of Kamlin Careers: “Marko has been both a candidate and a close connection for many years, so when I received his email asking me to join as their recruitment partner, I had to read it twice to make sure I’d understood it correctly. I felt genuinely flattered – and excited.” Charlotte continues, “Not only do I believe in their business concept, but I also have a personal soft spot for Finland. I’ve always loved working with Finnish clients and candidates – there’s something unique about the culture, and the market continues to grow in really exciting ways. I’m truly proud to be part of this partner network and to support our shared mission: securing the absolute best talent for every client.”

Kamlin Careers - Personalised Recruitment with Passion

Kamlin Careers is a boutique recruitment consultancy founded by Charlotte Kamlin, known for instinctive matchmaking and sharp insight into the iGaming, tech, and digital space. Built on trust, focus, and a genuine passion for people, Kamlin Careers rejects the generic in favour of the strategy. Every process is personal, every profile carefully considered.

With a strong background in sales and executive recruitment, Charlotte brings both a commercial edge and a warm, grounded presence – making Kamlin Careers not just a service provider, but a trusted long-term partner. Whether scaling a team or planning a bold career move, clients and candidates turn to Kamlin Careers for clarity, integrity, and results – delivered with heart.

Finnish Gaming Experts – Marketing and Branding Professionals

The founding team of Finnish Gaming Experts consists of marketing and communication professionals from various industries, with expertise ranging from executive-level marketing to the gaming sector. The company provides strategic support, market entry services, and comprehensive brand management across all channels, helping gaming companies establish a strong and positive presence as the Finnish market opens. Finnish Gaming Experts are committed to responsible marketing and regulatory compliance.

With this collaboration, Finnish Gaming Experts continues to expand its service offerings, ensuring companies entering Finland can build strong, high-performing teams while successfully establishing their presence.