Koko perheen veneilytapahtuma Lauttasaaressa perjantaina ja lauantaina

The Archipelago Sea Boating Season Kicks Off at the Naantali Boat Show 12.5.2025 14:28:32 EEST | Press release

The summer boating season in Finland’s most significant boating region, the Archipelago Sea, will begin in the harbor of Naantali’s old town during the second-to-last weekend of May. The Naantali Boat Show, held from May 23 to 25, will feature over one hundred different boats.