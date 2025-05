Digital Workforce ja Interpath solmivat strategisen kumppanuuden vauhdittaakseen yritysten muutosta tekoälyn ja asiantuntijuuden avulla

Digital Workforce Services Plc recognized as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner 6.5.2025 15:30:14 EEST | Press release

Digital Workforce Services Plc recognized as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner Press release,Helsinki, Finland, 6 May, 3.30 PM EEST 2025 Digital Workforce Services Plc today announced it has been honored with a badge of distinction for being a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. This recognition is granted to select UiPath partners that have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities from UiPath, that have identified use cases and scenarios for customers where agents can help augment end-to-end process automation, and that have contributed to further development of UiPath agentic automation solutions. The badge of distinction for UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partners demonstrates an outstanding commitment from UiPath partners to deliver an orchestrated enterprise for customers through a combination of AI agents, robots, people, AI models and other tools to orchestrate and automate end-to-end enterprise processes. People have lon